PF HALLUCINATING THINKING THEY WILL COME BACK TO POWER – MILUPI





INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Charles Milupi says PF acting president Given Lubinda is delusional and hallucinating to think that the PF can return to power in 2026.





On Monday, Lubinda said PF is the only political party whose members know how to rule a country, and that citizens are now suffering because they voted for the UPND government in 2021.





In an interview, Wednesday, Milupi said PF cannot compete with UPND, which has a leader who has been accepted countrywide and globally.





When he says the only party capable of ruling is PF, that is a pointed arrow towards those who claim to be with him in the Tonse Alliance or UKA Alliance. All those parties that gather can never unseat UPND.



News Diggers