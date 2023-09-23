PF HAS AN UPPER HAND IN 2026- LUSAMBO

….says UPND Government has failed to live up to expectations

Lusaka….Friday, September 22, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Former Kabushi Lawmaker Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo says he will not stop Politics until he is called former President of Zambia.

Hon Lusambo said for now, the concentration is to ensure that the Zambian people are rescued from the trap of Poverty currently being caused by the New Dawn Administration.

He said Zambia is facing challenges because of poor management by the Government.

Speaking on MUVI TV’s special Interview, Hon Lusambo said there is no way mealie meal can be costing more than K315 and Fuel at K30.

He said the economy on Paper and what is of the ground are totally different things.

Hon Lusambo said this extends to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) under the current Government which is only good in theory and not practical.

“When that caretaker from Kabushi was being interviewed he said he would take development in eight months. He went to mention our projects under the 1.6 million CDF. Where is that same K28.3 million where has it gone in Kabushi because we have not seen anything..,” he said.

Hon Lusambo has also rubbished claims that Zambia is now diplomatically stable with other countries because of President Hakainde Hichilema.

He said Zambia’s relationship with other countries has always been cordial as many Heads of State visited the country.

“President of India came to this country and gave us Ring road….President of TURKEY and other African Presidents came to Zambia for different engagements. So the relationship with other countries has always been cordial,” he said.

Hon Lusambo said a leader should be appreciated by the people and not self-praise.

“You can be a leader working, let the people praise you. Not just praising yourself. A president is praised based on what he does. I have never seen any Zambian being inconvenienced.”

He has noted that failure by the UPND to deliver is because they have been preoccupied with more talk and less work.

He said the Patriotic Front has an upper hand heading into 2026 because the party worked better than their successors as per the views of the people

On the Electricity Consumption, Hon Lusambo has challenged the Minister of Energy to come out in the open and state to the nation that Electricity has been increased quietly.

“They have increased electricity quietly, we challenge the Minister of Energy to come out and say they have increased. The investors are paying less, and the people are paying more,” he said.