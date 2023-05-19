PF UPSET WITH VICTIMIZATION OF CIVIL SERVANTS

…….. as leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says his party stands ready to defend government employees being victimised…..

Kelvin Sichizya

May 19, 2023 – Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has vowed to defend civil Servants being victimized by UPND cadres

Referring to a recent fracas caused by UPND cares who stormed Lundazi hospital where a Member of Parliament was making a donation to the hospital, where a Medical officer ended up being the victim, Mr. Mundubile said the PF would not tolerate such Cadreism but would ensure it defends such civil Servants at all costs.

The PF Presidential Candidate who is also Mporokoso Cntral Member of Parliament was speaking on Kasama Radio and broadcast on 4 other radio stations in Mpulungu and Mporokoso

He said UPND cadres in the civil service had taken to threatening people and thereby making their lives difficult which he said would not be allowed to continue.

Meanwhile Mr. Mundubile says Zambians should tighten their belts as most of them were likely to face severe hunger following a reduction in the crop production this season

He said the fact that the UPND government was offering K280 for a 50kg bag of maize from K180 last season was an indication that there was insufficient maize in the country.

The opposition leader says late delivery of fertilizer whose quality was also questionable could not assure Zambians of increased production this season

And the former ruling Party is said to be getting set for its convention to elect its Party President soon.

Leader of the opposition in Parliament and one of the Presidential aspirants Brain Mundubile assured party members in Northern Province when he addressed the matter on 4 radio stations on Wednesday night

Mr. Mundubile explained that the PF could not to go ahead with the convention under its current party constitution which was going to defranchise a number of candidates but had decided to amend it.

He said the process had almost been completed and that the convention would be called soon.

He also said the former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who was being persecuted had infact quit active politics and was waiting to handover to the Party leader who would be elected.