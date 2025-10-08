PF IS A SENIOR PARTY, IT SHOULDN’T BE IN THIS MESS – SACCORD



SOUTHERN African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes Executive Director Arthur Muyunda, has described the ongoing internal wrangles within the Patriotic Front and their spillover into the Tonse Alliance as “unnecessary” and damaging for a senior opposition party.





Mr. Muyunda says he expects PF to be more united, particularly after the death of former President Edgar Lungu.





Speaking during an interview with RCV News today, Mr. Muyunda has expressed concern over the PF’s internal disunity, stating that instead of setting an example, they are deepening divisions not just within their party, but across the opposition alliance.





Mr. Muyunda emphasized that as the largest opposition party, PF has a responsibility to offer guidance to other political parties within the Tonse Alliance, warning that the ongoing disarray is undermining public confidence.





“PF should realise they are not in government, and that being in opposition, they have a lot of work to do. They need to choose one person who is going to represent them and stop the infighting,” said Mr. Muyunda.





He further cautioned that if the current trend continues, it will become difficult for Zambians to trust the PF with national leadership in the future.





Mr. Muyunda also urged the Tonse Alliance to avoid being drawn into the PF’s internal problems, calling on its members to remain “sober and united” as they work to identify a capable leader to take the alliance forward.



RCV