PF LACK MORAL AUTHORITY TO CRITICISE OUR PERFORMANCE — HARRY KALABA





Harry Kalaba has said that the Patriotic Front (PF) has no moral authority to mock his party’s performance, arguing that their political relevance ended a long time ago.





He stated that PF is now busy promoting other political parties, while his party continues to move forward with growing popularity across the country.

Kalaba further expressed confidence that his party is firmly positioned to contest the upcoming General Elections, unlike PF, which he described as being in a state of uncertainty and political limbo.





He added that PF is still mourning its political decline, even more than the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), which participated in the recent elections.