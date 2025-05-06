From our inbox;

PF LEADERS SHOULD SHOW DIGNITY, NOT DELUSION

In recent months, some Patriotic Front (PF) leaders have been shamelessly touting “Project 2026 and beyond,” painting themselves as Zambia’s saviours-in-waiting. It is both laughable and tragic, laughable because it ignores the reasons Zambians overwhelmingly rejected them in 2021, tragic because their ambition is untethered from introspection, humility, and most importantly, the reality of their record.

Let us be clear: the PF had their time. And what did they do with it? They overborrowed, mismanaged the economy, presided over corruption scandals, and eroded public trust in democratic institutions, yet now, in opposition, these very individuals are suddenly overflowing with ideas and solutions they never implemented when they had the instruments of power firmly in their hands.

It is nothing short of hypocrisy to advocate reforms today that they stubbornly ignored when it mattered most, now that they are on the outside looking in, they preach economic prudence, institutional reform, and national unity. But these are changes that should have defined their governance, not their opposition rhetoric.

This isn’t just about political rivalry, it’s about national memory, Zambians have not forgotten the arrogance, the violence, the intimidation of critics, and the blatant abuse of state resources. To believe that PF leaders can rebrand themselves as a credible alternative is to insult the intelligence of the electorate. If given another chance, they would only take Zambia back to the edge of the cliff they once led us to.

There is a virtue in knowing when your season has passed, PF leaders should now exhibit dignity, not delusion. Their role in this chapter of Zambia’s story should be to commend what is working under the UPND government and offer constructive, issue-based critique where necessary. That is how a mature opposition behaves, that is how a party begins the long road to redemption, not through grand declarations of comebacks, but through humility and honest service to the people’s interest.

As Zambia charts a new course, PF leaders would do well to stop speaking of “Project 2026” and start embracing “Project Integrity.” Their time is done, let them not waste what little credibility they have left.

Muvi TV