PF Leadership Disowns Mundubile Over Tonse Alliance Presidency Claim



The Patriotic Front has declared that Brian Mundubile is no longer a member of the party, intensifying a political dispute after the former parliamentary leader maintained that his election as president of the Tonse Alliance does not remove him from PF structures.





Mundubile recently stated that he remained part of the Patriotic Front while serving as president of the Tonse Alliance, a political platform created by former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He said his role within the alliance represented a higher responsibility rather than a departure from the party, explaining that his election on January 28, 2026 simply placed him in a new leadership position within the opposition alliance framework.





The Patriotic Front leadership, through national chairperson Jean Kapata, rejected that explanation and stated that Mundubile ceased to be a member of the party when he aligned himself with what the party considers a parallel political structure.





Kapata stated that Mundubile’s participation in the leadership of the Tonse Alliance crossed beyond political association and moved into legitimising an organisation operating outside the authority of the Patriotic Front. She said his decision to contest and assume the presidency of the alliance placed him beyond the discipline and institutional framework of the PF.





According to Kapata, political parties function through clearly defined structures that require loyalty, discipline and respect for collective leadership decisions. She said any leader who simultaneously seeks or occupies leadership positions in parallel structures cannot credibly claim to remain within the party.





Kapata further referenced comments attributed to George Chisanga, described as a close associate of Mundubile, suggesting that a political strategy aimed at destabilising the Patriotic Front leadership and positioning Mundubile within alternative political arrangements had been underway since 2022.





She said that claim provided context for Mundubile’s absence from PF Central Committee meetings during that period, indicating that his disengagement from the party leadership structures was deliberate rather than incidental.





Kapata said the Patriotic Front now regards Mundubile as a politician pursuing his own political ambitions outside the party.



She also pointed to reports suggesting that Mundubile could align with the Forum for Democracy and Development presidential ticket ahead of the August 2026 general elections..





Kapata said it was politically misleading for any leader to present himself as a member of the Patriotic Front while simultaneously advancing political activities outside its structures.





She urged PF members and the public to recognise the distinction between the party’s official leadership and individuals who had chosen to operate independently.



Kapata also addressed attempts to associate the Tonse Alliance with the legacy of the late sixth republican president Edgar Chagwa Lungu. She stated that the Patriotic Front would not allow individuals who had left the party to invoke Lungu’s name for political convenience.





She said the Patriotic Front remained united under its recognised leadership and would not permit individuals operating outside its authority to continue presenting themselves as PF members.





Kapata added that the party remains open to former members who wish to return, but stressed that the proper procedure would require a formal application for readmission in line with the party’s internal processes.



Until such a process occurs, she said, Mundubile should be regarded as a politician operating outside the Patriotic Front.