PF LEADERSHIP IS INTACT- MUKANDILA

….as he maintains that he is ready to give Miles Sampa his K200,000 if he continues with his drama

Lusaka… Wednesday, September 27, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

A prominent Member of the Patriotic Front – PF has dispelled assertions that there is a leadership Crisis in the party.

Featuring on KBN TV’s Flashback Programme, Tuesday, Celestine Mambula Mukandila said the PF has a functional Central Committee which is the heartbeat of the Party.

Mr Mukandila said every decision made in the Central Committee binds every member.

He said it is therefore disappointing that some People such as Miles Sampa want to challenge the decision to appoint Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda as Secretary General by the Central Committee through the Vice President Given Lubinda.

“It is disappointing that we have conducts of certain individuals who showed that they lacked the leadership qualities following the appointment of Hon Nakacinda. If you are not happy with it, burry your pride,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mukandila has condemned the usage of the word hijackers on some Patriotic Members of the PF.

He said the mentality of saying true greens and hijackers must never be tolerated.

“This does not also warrant one to attack the secretariat. The behaviour of Miles Sampa, the leadership in Matero have sent a petition that Miles be expelled… But we believe we are a peaceful party…. Any individual is free to conduct themselves in a particular manner provided they do so within the democratic principles and not damaging property….,” he said.

He said the behaviour of Sampa does not place him in good standing with the party.

Mr Mukandila said if Miles Sampa continues on his agenda, he is ready to refund him the K200,000 he paid as nomination fee for the PF Presidency.

“If he continues with his behaviour, we are more than ready to refund him his money. We are a peaceful party we do not want that behavior exhibited by Miles at the Secretariat….,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Mukandila also commented on the changes made at the Ministry of Information and Media which sees Chushi Kasanda replaced by Cornelius Mweetwa while Thabo Kawana has been elevated to Permanent Secretary Position.

“Hopefully Kawana will not be overzealous. We are hopeful Mr Kawana will not be storming Media Houses like he did in his capacity as director spokesperson. Hopefully he will also be able to work hard in hand with his Minister because Kawana can be arrogant..,” he stated.

And Mr Mukandila has defended the PF borrowing during their tenure.

While the Current regime continues to refer to the PF as having left a huge debt of about $9 billion, he has explained that the money was put to good use.

“On the debt mountain of 9 billion. We saw 650 health posts constructed countrywide from scratch , more than 200 primary schools, Roads, more than 5 universities. This Government has also borrowed more than 6 billion in 2 years, what have they done with it?” he said.