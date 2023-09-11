PF LOSES 95 MEMBERS FOLLOWING TRANSFORMATIVE UPND POLICIES

September 10th, 2023.

SINDA- UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda, this afternoon received a thunderous welcome filled with traditional song and dance as members in Sinda constituency gathered to welcome his entourage.



UPND members gathered not only to welcome Mr Imenda ,but also to welcome 95 PF members who defected to join the UPND citing visible development through CDF and a brighter future for their children through the free education policy.



Mr Imenda in his welcoming remarks said the increasing number of new members joining UPND is a clear indicator that communities are acknowledging the benefits derived from UPND policies such as CDF and Free Education policy.



Mr Imenda thanked the new members for willfully joining the party ,inorder to appreciate the leadership which they said ,had shown them more care and support.



Former PF Council Chairperson, Katete District Council in Sinda, Mr Henry Banda said President Hichilema has done a lot for the people in communities and development is visible.



“From the onset , New Dawn Administration increased the CDF from K1.5 to K28.3

We are moving to join the ruling party because we are seeing changes happening in our constituencies. For the first time, we have acquired earth moving equipment as a constituency, and this means that we shall, for the first time, be able to build and maintain roads at any time.”said Mr Banda.



Some people in Sinda area, have decided to join the ruling party as a result of the visible improvements taking place in their area, which is an important political milestone highlighting the Party’s expansion.



The New Dawn Free education policy government is another critical factor that has triggered the defections because families in these areas are happy that they can take their children to school without any financial burden.



The free education policy has been especially beneficial for low-income families who can now ensure their children obtain a quality education without having to worry about paying tuition fees.

Credit: UPND MEDIA TEAM