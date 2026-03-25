PF LUSAKA PROVINCE VICE SECRETARY CLEMENT TEMBO RESIGNS



By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



Former National Presidential Empowerment Coordinator Clement Tembo has resigned from his position as Lusaka Province Vice Secretary of the Patriotic Front, citing what he describes as a growing departure from the party’s founding pro-poor ideals and a deep concern for the future of the country.





Tembo says the PF has strayed from its original mission and become a party that largely benefits the wealthy and politically connected, arguing that its electoral loss was self-inflicted rather than caused by external forces





He alleges that the adoption process was marred by corruption and manipulation, with capable candidates sidelined in favour of individuals with financial influence or links to senior party officials, including figures such as Davis Mwila.





He further claims that during the leadership of former President Edgar Lungu, the party was surrounded by individuals who lacked genuine commitment to both the party and the country, fostering a culture that prioritised loyalty over competence—an issue he says contributed significantly to the PF’s decline.





He adds that hopes for reform after losing power have been undermined by persistent internal wrangles, confusion over leadership, and controversial actions by figures such as Miles Sampa and Robert Chabinga, further destabilising the party.





He has cautioned individuals against exploiting former President Lungu’s name for personal advancement, stating that such actions contributed to the challenges that Edgar Lungu faced.



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