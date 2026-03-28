PF MASAITI MP KATAMBO JOINS UPND AS WESTERN REGION ENDORSES HICHILEMA

KATAMBO JOINS UPND AS WESTERN REGION ENDORSES HICHILEMA



By Gabriel Josias Muuba



Patriotic Front (PF) Masaiti Member of Parliament, Michael Katambo, has defected to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





Mr. Katambo has announced his decision to join the UPND at Mongu Airport, Western Zambia citing the need for continuity in governance. He has also expressed his support for President Hakainde Hichilema, endorsing him for the upcoming elections.





Meanwhile, Western Province has also expressed undivided support to President Hichilema ahead of the next general elections, signaling strong regional backing.





President Hichilema has reaffirmed his commitment to national development and called for unity and continued support from citizens.





The President is in Mongu as Guest of Honour at this year’s Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony.



#NewsOnTheGo