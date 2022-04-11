PF MEMBERS HAVE NO INTEREST OF THE PEOPLE THEY ARE JUST MOURNING THE LOSS OF A CASH COW AT ZESCO – ROMEO KANGOMBE

“A clique of thieves which nearly sent ZESCO into oblivion has regrouped against the new management for removing corrupt middle men in the supply chain” ROMEO

United Party for National Development (UPND) Sesheke member of Romeo Kangombe has described the recent propaganda against power utility company ZESCO by Patriotic Front (PF) members as a “mourning of thieves.” Hon. Kangombe has wondered how all of the sudden PF members want to show as though they have the interest of the people and ZESCO as a company when in the actual they almost destroyed the company.

“ZESCO was almost sent into oblivion by clique of thieves which is now mourning the loss of a cash cow under the disguise of looking out for the interest of ZESCO. As opposed to improving the operations at ZESCO, PF used the institution to fund political activities and also sponsoring violence against political opponent. PF had 10 years in power why didn’t they invest in ZAFFICO to supply poles at ZESCO? instead they used ZAFFICO to smuggle Mukula tree out of the country, they never had any interest of the people. On moral grounds we don’t expect these people to be commenting on such issues because it’s like mocking the people.” Said Romeo Kangombe.

Romeo Kangombe has called on citizens to support the new ZESCO management in it’s quest to clean the mess which was left by the previous government.

“There is a lot of propaganda against ZESCO after removing a clique of thieves in the name of middlemen in the supply chain. ZESCO has in the past lost billions through inflated tenders and non delivery of services which were paid for. We need to support the restructuring that is taking place. The restructuring at ZESCO has exposed a number of weaknesses but some of these weaknesses are opportunities for people. There is an opportunity for people to invest in plantations of trees like pine and eucalyptus which are used to make logs or poles. The PF never told you this because they were comfortable stealing from the company.”

“We are also aware that these people have regrouped and registered companies using other people so that they can continue looting so urge public institution to make sure ther is due diligence before awarding of contracts is done” Said Kangombe.