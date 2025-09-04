PF, MILES SAMPA  CONSENT WON’T HELP… because Chabinga is the legal president of the party – KBF

PF, MILES CONSENT WON’T HELP – KBF

… because Chabinga is the legal president of the party





Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube, popularly known as KBF, says the consent judgment entered into between the PF and their Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa will not help because Robert Chabinga is the legal president of the party.



Fube was commenting on the consent judgement entered into between Brian Mundubile and 7 others and Sampa, where it was agreed that the meeting conducted by the latter on October 24, 2023 was null and void, and that all actions, decisions and appointments made by the defendant were null and void.





The PF have questioned the court’s refusal to sign the consent since it was entered into by the parties involved.





But in his messages posted in the Tonse Alliance Council of Presidents whatsapp group, and seen by Daily Revelation, on the matter, Fube argued that Sampa could not give the former ruling party what he did not



