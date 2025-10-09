PF ministers succeeded because Lungu chose on merit – Brian Mundubile

PF ministers succeeded because Lungu chose on merit – Mundubile



MPOROKOSO member of parliament Brian Mundubile has credited former president Edgar Lungu’s leadership and strategic approach to ministerial appointments as the reason behind the PF government’s ‘successful’ performance during its tenure.









Speaking to Hot FM this morning during a radio programme, Mundubile said president Lungu’s decision to appoint ministers based on merit rather than political convenience, laid the foundation for a results-driven administration.





“PF ministers succeeded because President Lungu chose on merit, he took his time in selecting his team and believed that those he appointed would perform in their areas of responsibility,” stated Mundubile.





He explained that Lungu’s leadership style gave ministers the freedom to think independently, introduce new ideas and execute their duties without unnecessary interference.





“He gave us room to work, to bring in fresh ideas, and because of that, we were able to deliver. He believed in us, and that motivated us to perform.”



The Mporokoso lawmaker also commended Lungu for promoting fairness and reconciliation within government, saying those values created a strong, collaborative working environment.





“He believed in fairness, reconciliation, and above all, hard work. That created the environment we needed to succeed.”





He further described Lungu as a unique kind of leader, noting that what set him apart was his quiet confidence and ability to empower those around him.





Meanwhile, Mundubile appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to show compassion and allow the family of the late former president Edgar Lungu to proceed with his burial, saying the delay has taken an emotional toll on those closest to him.





“[President Hichilema] must reconsider his position and allow the family to do what they believe is best for them,” added Mundubile.





It’s been over four months since Lungu died in South Africa but his body is yet to be buried due to the family’s instance of giving the former head of state a private burial while Government wants a State Burial as a befitting honour.





By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba October 9, 2025