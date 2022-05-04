PF MOURNS GALLANT CHIKWANDA

4th May, 2022

It is with a deep sense of grief that we have learnt of the passing on of Hon. Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda fondly known to his peers and mentees as Uncle ABC.

Hon. Chikwanda was a founding member of the Patriotic Front and one of the longest serving senior members of the Party. As a senior Member of the Central Committee he closely worked with other Members of the Central Committee of the Party from its formation right through to the time of his passing.

Of particular note, Hon Chikwanda was a great source of strength and inspiration to former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu who from time to time sought counsel owing to the late veteran’s vast knowledge and experience in statecraft.

He served this great country in various ministries and portfolios throughout his long and illustrious political career. His legacy and contributions to national development remain unparalleled.

Uncle ABC was an oasis of wisdom who used his long and many years in public service and party politics to give counsel and guidance and calm the steering PF boat whenever it was hit by stormy winds of trials and trepidation. He was an indestructible pillar and a protective shield whom we all looked up to for guidance and direction in times of crisis.

Hon Chikwanda was a kind and generous man who spent a fortune of his hard earned resources financing the Patriotic Front. He was an embodiment of loyalty and commitment to the values and ideals of the Patriotic Front and he has left a huge void that will be hard to fill.

We will honour the life of this gallant son of the soil by reflecting the best of his humanity, humility, hardwork and generosity in all that we do as Members of the Patriotic Front.

Our hearts and prayers are with the wife and family of the late Hon Chikwanda. Even as we mourn we find strength in Isaiah 41:10:

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Go well shikulu; Go well Uncle ABC. We shall fondly miss you, till we meet again.

Issued by

Hon. Given Lubinda, MCC

Acting President

Patriotic Front