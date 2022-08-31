PATRIOTIC FRONT MOURNS MIKHAIL GORBACHEV

LUSAKA-31st August 2022

The Patriotic Front has expressed sadness at the passing on of the last leader of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev who has died at the age of 91.

Patriotic Front Acting Secretary General Hon.

Nixon Chilangwa said the World will Mr. Gorbachev as a sincere leader that wanted to reform and democratise the Soviet Union in policies that were called Perestroika.

The Perestroika policies was designed to restructure the Soviet political and economic system, in an attempt to end the Era of Stagnation.

In his letter to the Russian Embassy in Lusaka, Hon Chilangwa said Gorbachev with his contemporary statesman wanted to see an end to World political tension.

At the time the world was locked in a cold war between the East led by the USSR and the West led by the United States of America.

Mr. Chilangwa is expected to go and sign a book of condolences at the Russian Embasssy when the book is open.

Below is the letter by Mr. Chilangwa written to the Russian Federation.

31st August 2022

Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Zambia, Diplomatic Triangle,

Plot № 6407,

P.O. Box 32355,

Longacres

LUSAKA

RE; CONDOLENCES ON THE PASSING OF HIS EXCELLENCY, CDE MIKHAIL GORBACHEV

We have learnt with deep sorrow the passing on of a great son of Russia, Comrade Mikhail Gorbachev.

The World will remember him for his stong leadership in transparency, reconstruction under the glasnost policies and for democratizing Russia.

Perestroika Policy was meant to restructure the Soviet political and economic system, in an attempt to end the Era of Stagnation.

Comrade Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev will also be remembered as the eighth and final leader of the Soviet Union and was General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1985 until 1991.

Our deepfelt condolences go to His Excellency President Vladmir Putin, the people of the Federation of Russia, Cde Gorbachev ‘s surviving daughter, Mikhailovna Virganskaya.

Yours Sincerely,

Hon. Nixon Chilangwa

ACTING SECRETARY GENERAL

PATRIOTIC FRONT