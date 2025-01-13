PF MP LUBUSHA BETRAYS HIS FRIEND JAY BANDA FOR BUSINESS – MPUNDU



…Eastern Province MPs, You Are Special



Nkana lawmaker Binwell Mpundu is saddened with the amount of betrayal by his fellow colleague from Chipangali Andrew Lunusha.





Lubusha is a lawmaker under Patriotic Front (PF) ticket. He has been a close Friend of Petauke Central Constituency lawmaker Emmanuel Jay Banda who is on the run.





The Nkana lawmaker says Lubusha has betrayed his friend Banda for business a situation he describes as unfortunate.





Lubusha has joined the UPND campaign team in Petauke Central calling for the people there to correct the mistake they made in 2021 in voting for his friend Banda.





Mpundu who says he doesn’t agree with the candidate picked by Tonse Alliance but will campaign because of his relationship with the incumbent Lawmaker, he expresses his displeasure and surprise saying:





“AMENO MAFUPA ZOONA .HON ANDREW LUBUSHA WHO IS JAY JAYS VERY CLOSE FRIEND OF MANY YEARS AND WHO IS A PF MP,TODAY SAYS THE PEOPLE OF PETAUKE HAVE A CHANCE TO REDEEM THEMSELVES BY VOTING FOR A UPND CANDIDATE AS MP.MEANING THEY MADE A MISTAKE TO VOTE FOR HIS FRIEND JAY JAY????





WHY WOULD WE SELL OUR RELATIONSHIPS AND DISOWN OUR FAMILY FOR SIMPLY PROTECTING OUR BUSINESSES. OK EASTERN PROVINCE MPS YOU ARE SPECIAL PEOPLE.





THIS KIND OF BETRAYAL IS VERY HEART BREAKING I FEEL LIKE CRYING RIGHT NOW..I CAN NEVER SIDE WITH THE PEOPLE WHO ARE OPRESSING MY RELATIVES OR FRIENDS BECAUSE IT MAKES ME AN OPPRESSOR TOO.NOW I CAN CONNECT THE STORIES I USED TO HEAR .