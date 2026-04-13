PF MP Lubusha Congratulates Hichilema on UPND Presidential Adoption

Andrew Lubusha has congratulated Hakainde Hichilema for successfully filing his nomination as presidential candidate for the United Party for National Development (UPND) ahead of the August general elections.

Lubusha, who is a Patriotic Front (PF) lawmaker for Chipangali Constituency, also commended President Hichilema for going unopposed in the party’s presidential race, stating that the development reflects the confidence, trust and unity he continues to inspire within the party and across the country.

He said the President’s unchallenged position is a strong affirmation of democratic values and an indication that Zambia’s political system is functioning in line with the will of the people.

“Your unchallenged position stands as a testament to the strength of democratic values within the political system and affirms that democracy has indeed prevailed, guided by the collective will and voice of the people,” Lubusha said.

The lawmaker further praised President Hichilema for ongoing development initiatives and economic reforms, noting that the measures being implemented are gradually improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

Lubusha said the President’s leadership has contributed to restoring economic stability, strengthening governance systems and promoting national unity.

“As you continue to lead, I wish to express my firm belief that Zambia remains in safe and capable hands because your leadership offers hope, stability and a clear path toward continued national development and prosperity,” he said.

He added that President Hichilema has demonstrated commitment in addressing key national challenges, including economic recovery, job creation and improved service delivery across sectors.

Lubusha also observed that the peaceful political environment currently prevailing in the country reflects the President’s efforts to promote dialogue, tolerance and unity among citizens.

He has since urged the people of Chipangali Constituency and Zambians at large to support President Hichilema in the forthcoming elections to allow continued implementation of development programmes.

Lubusha expressed confidence that with sustained support, President Hichilema will secure victory in the August general elections and continue steering the country toward greater progress and prosperity.