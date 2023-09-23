PF MPs CONDEMN HARRASSMENT OF FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

OPPOSITION MPs CONDEMN HARRASSMENT OF FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU.

…….as Leader of Opposition bemoans alleged infiltration of Parliament by the Executive.

Lusaka………FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER, 22nd 2023.[Smart Eagles]

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Brian Mundubile has condemned the Harassment of Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Hon Mundubile said it was disheartening for Government to deny the former President chance to travel to South Africa to seek medical attention.

He said the cancellation of a Church service where he was supposed to attend also speaks to how he has been treated.

“Then they want to come and say there is rule of law. Former President Lungu enjoys the rights and must continue to move and interact freely because he is a citizen of Zambia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile has bemoaned the misplacement of Opposition Members of Parliament in Wrong Committees of Parliament.

He said the move has been necessitated not to allow the opposition to espouse themselves on critical matters.

Hon Mundubile questioned the placing of Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya as Chairperson on the Committee of Gender when his expertise are in Accounts.

He said it is clear that the executive wing of Government has now infiltrated Committees of Parliament.

Hon Mundubile said it is unfortunate that accountants and lawyers are now sent to Committees like Youth and Sports and Gender.

He said the shifting of skills shows that there is something the UPND have got to hide.

“It is only criminals who are uncomfortable with the presence of police officers….. We did not expect functions of Parliament to be diluted. They have now infiltrated Parliament. A political party ensures that there is a balance in the members they adopt. We have to manage to distribute our skills that preside in our members. We hopped that certain numbers have been taken to committees where their contribution will be ineffective. When Certain committees cannot ,”he said.

And Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has implored the Zambian people to provide oversight until the UPND Government is out of Government

Hon Kafwaya said Parliamentarians will now resort to representing the people and not effectively interpreting such reports as that of the Auditor General.

“How can you explain the justification of placing members strong in law in committees other than legal. So I am now saying that you the Zambian people must now be offering oversight for the Zambian people,” he said.