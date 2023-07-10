MPS VISIT HON. MUNIR ZULU AT REMAND PRISON



This afternoon members of parliament visited Independent Lumezi MP Hon Munir Zulu at Lusaka Central Correctional Facility.

He has been kept there since last week Friday after the Lusaka Magistrate revoked his bond.



He was found in a jovial mood and the MPs reminded him to remain strong



Hon. Brian Mundubile(Mporokoso), Hon. Tasila Mwansa Lungu( Chawama), Hon. Melisiana Chibwe Phiri(Milanzi) , Hon Chonde Saka( Milenge), Hon. Sibongile Mwamba(Kasama) and Hon Maureen Mabonga (Mfuwe)