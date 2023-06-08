PF MPs WALK OUT OF PARLIAMENT

….in protest of the continued arrests and mistreatment of MPs by the state police.

LUSAKA……… Wednesday, 7th June, 2023 [Smart Eagles]

Leader of Opposition In Parliament Brian Mundubile has castigated the New Dawn Administration on the Continued violation of Human Rights.

This comes in the wake of alleged abductions and arrests being effected on opposition Members of Parliament without giving them call outs.

And Hon Mundubile has justified the action by oppsosition MPs to walk out of Parliament today.

He said the move was meant to send a message to Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu that opposition MPs will not stand idle and allow to be harrassed and mistreated by the Police.

Hon Mundubile has since urged the Inspector General of Police to act within the law and ensure that the top command is fully trained on how to treat a Member of Parliament.

He said while the MPs are well respected outside the country, they are treated like Criminals locally

“We have seen a trend by the police in the recent past to abduct the members of parliament, arrest them without being given callouts. In the recent weeks, Hon Robert Kalimi and Hon Christopher Shakafuswa were arrested without being given call Outs. It is not our position that members of Parliament are immune from arrests. They still remain eminable to the law but the manner of arrest must be orderly in such a way that they are arresting somebody who is respected. What is wrong in giving an MP a call out,” he said.

Hon Mundubile further alleged that the police are being given instructions Direct from State House on how to harrass opposition MPs.

“President Hakainde Hichilema Intends to instill fear in the members of parlaiment because attempts have been made to try and get them on the UPND side,” he said.

And the Victims of alleged police mistreatment Hon Robert Kalimi, Malole MP, Hon. Munir Zulu-Lumezi MP and Christopher Shakafuswa-Mandevu MP also expressed their displeasure on the police conduct.

Hon Kalimi said the separation of powers is under threat in the country as evidenced through the arrests of the MPs without the knowlege of the speaker.

In supporting the Statement, Hon Shakafuswa said he will continue speaking against injustice, defend the democracy of the nation and challenge the continued abuse of the police by the New Dawn Government.

And Hon Zulu wondered why it is the same police squad arresting the people from the opposition particularly those from certain regions.