PF MUST WITHDRAW FROM KABWATA ELECTIONS, SAYS KAMBWILI … decision by ECZ to proceed is a trap by UPND to petition elections

Chishimba Kambwili says the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to proceed with the elections in Kabwata despite the withdrawal of UPP, is a trap by the ruling UPND to petition the election “they know they are losing.”

“My appeal to the PF family is that let us not accept this and go to the elections. This is a trap by the UPND because they know they are losing the elections and because you preempted them that they are the ones who instigated the withdraw of the candidate from UPP? They now want to use plan b. They know they are losing the elections. They want when we win they come and petition that this election should not have gone ahead because there should have been a re-nomination and and a new date set…it’s my advice you can either get it or leave it. This is a trap,” he said.

Kambwili continued.

“What the Electoral Commission of Zambia has communicated that the elections in Kabwata shall go ahead without setting new nominations and new election date is illegal. The constitution of the Republic of Zambia is very clear and instructive and it does not give latitude or option to anybody whether President of the Republic of Zambia, the Electoral Commission of Zambia or anybody to do otherwise,” said Kambwili. “The constitution states clearly where there is a resignation after filing of nominations, where there is a death of a candidate or indeed withdraw of a candidate the Electoral Commission of Zambia is mandated by the constitution to call for fresh nominations and set a new date for elections.”- Daily Revelation