■ PF OPENS NEW CHAPTER UNDER MAKEBI ZULU



Makebi Zulu has started his presidency with decisions meant to steady and reactivate the Patriotic Front.





The party says Zulu has lifted all suspensions and placed a moratorium on expulsions, giving affected members a chance to reconcile and seek readmission through the Secretariat. That step alone sends a strong signal that the new leadership wants to reduce internal blockages and bring party structures back into working order.





The latest appointments also show a deliberate effort to strengthen the Central Committee. Mulenga Kapwepwe has been named as a member, alongside Chanda Kabwe, David Shamulenge, Nachilima Chisala, and Kangwa Puta. Kabwe has also been tasked with coordinating provincial chairpersons on adoption applications for parliamentary, mayoral and council positions, an assignment that places him in a critical organisational role.





These moves did not begin with one statement. On Sunday, 29th March 2026, Zulu had already made his first appointments after being elected party president on Saturday, 21st March 2026. That first group included Daniel Bukali, Isaac Nsoneka, Kenneth C. Moola, Dr. Alex Lwando, Rizwan Patel, and Max Kapantha.





The message from Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba is that these appointments are filling existing vacancies in the party’s established structure. He says this remains the same Central Committee headed by Zulu as president and Given Lubinda as vice president. That clarification matters because it frames the latest changes as an activation of party machinery, not confusion at the top.





There is also a clear practical side to the reshuffle. Candidate applications are being pushed toward final approval by the Central Committee. Provincial chairpersons are being drawn into the process. A formal channel has been opened for expelled members who want to return. Suspensions are no longer hanging over the organisation.





Zulu is expected to convene the first National Executive Committee and Central Committee meetings to deal with recent and critical developments. That will be the next real measure of momentum.





For now, the PF is projecting a message of internal reopening, vacancy-filling and early structure-building under a new president who is moving quickly to put his team and systems in place.