PF PAMODZI ALLIANCE CONGRATULATES MAKEBI ZULU PRESIDENT ELECT



Congratulations to Hon. Makebi Zulu, the Patriotic Front President-Elect and PF Pamodzi Alliance Chairman.





This moment is not just a victory for individuals—it is a test of leadership, maturity, and vision. The task ahead is bigger than positions and titles. It is about restoring order, rebuilding trust, and uniting a movement that has, for too long, been pulled in different directions.





Now is the time to close ranks. No one must be left behind. Every cadre, every leader, every structure that carried this party through its strongest and weakest moments must find its place in the future we are building. A divided front serves no one—least of all the Zambian people who are watching and waiting.





Leadership must now rise above factional lines, personal loyalties, and past grievances. The Patriotic Front must speak with one voice, act with one purpose, and move with discipline. Anything less will undermine the very mandate that has been entrusted to you.





History has shown us that parties do not collapse from external pressure—they collapse from internal disunity. Let this not be our story.





The expectation is clear: unify, reorganize, and prepare. Zambia needs a strong, credible, and cohesive opposition that is ready to govern—not tomorrow, but today.





The responsibility is now yours. Lead decisively. Unite deliberately. Deliver collectively.



Ephraim Shakafuswa

Chairperson Information & Publicity

PF PAMODZI ALLIANCE