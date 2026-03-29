PF Pamodzi Alliance Says High Court Ruling Does Not Settle Leadership Dispute



The PF Pamodzi Alliance has stated that the recent High Court judgment affirming the legality of the 2023 Patriotic Front (PF) convention does not resolve the party’s ongoing leadership wrangles.





In a statement issued on March 28, 2026, Alliance spokesperson Ephraim Shakafuswa acknowledged the court’s decision, which confirmed that the convention that ushered in Miles Sampa was lawfully constituted. However, he emphasized that the ruling only addressed procedural aspects and did not determine the legitimacy of the party’s leadership.





Shakafuswa clarified that the matter remains active before the Court of Appeal, where an injunction filed by Morgan Ng’ona is still in force. He noted that until the injunction is discharged, Ng’ona continues to serve as Secretary General.





“This is not finality it is a legal process still in motion. One arm of the judiciary has spoken; another is yet to conclude,” Shakafuswa said.





He described the High Court judgment and the pending appeal as a “double-edged sword,” arguing that they highlight the unresolved nature of the leadership dispute rather than bringing closure to it.





Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the PF Pamodzi Alliance indicated that it would not anchor its political direction on court outcomes. Shakafuswa revealed that the alliance is already implementing strategic measures ahead of the 2026 General Elections, including the use of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), which have previously been deployed in areas such as Kawambwa, Chawama, and Petauke.





“We are moving forward decisively, without hesitation,” he said, stressing that the Zambian people should not be affected by prolonged internal disputes or litigation.





He added that leadership must focus on mobilization and offering a credible alternative to citizens, rather than waiting for court processes to conclude.





Shakafuswa further noted that while the Court of Appeal’s eventual ruling will be significant, it will not determine the alliance’s political trajectory.



“At best, it will be the icing on a cake already baked,” he said.





The PF has in recent years been embroiled in internal leadership disputes, with multiple factions laying claim to legitimacy, leading to a series of legal battles that remain unresolved.