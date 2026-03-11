



PF Power Battle Intensifies: N’gona Rushes to Court of Appeal as Chabinga Camp Stands Firm





The political battle for control of the Patriotic Front has taken another dramatic turn after party Secretary General Morgan N’gona swiftly moved to challenge a controversial High Court ruling that appeared to favor Miles Sampa.





The ruling, delivered by High Court Judge Chinyanwa C. Zulu in Lusaka, declared that Sampa was within his rights to dismiss N’gona and remove him from his position. The judgment also backed Sampa’s earlier decision to remove Robert Chabinga as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.





But the Chabinga–N’gona camp wasted no time firing back.



No sooner had the ruling landed on his desk than N’gona stormed to the Court of Appeal, filing an urgent appeal to overturn the decision. At the same time, he submitted an application requesting the court to stay the High Court judgment, arguing that his appeal stands a very strong chance of success.





The Chabinga and N’gona camp insist that the ruling changes nothing on the ground. According to them, the legal battle is far from over and the matter now rests squarely in the hands of the Court of Appeal.





They maintain that the legitimate leadership of the Patriotic Front remains firmly with President Robert Chabinga, who continues to serve as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, while Morgan N’gona remains the party’s Secretary General.





Meanwhile, the Kabwe High Court injunction—a key legal pillar in the dispute—remains firmly in place, reinforcing the authority of the Chabinga-led faction.





Most crucially, insiders emphasize that Robert Chabinga still holds the Patriotic Front’s “Lugwalo,” the symbolic and legal instrument of party authority—further strengthening claims that the real PF remains under the leadership of Chabinga and N’gona, not the faction led by Miles Sampa, Given Lubinda, Emmanuel Mwamba and them.





As the legal drama now shifts to the Court of Appeal, the battle for the soul of the Patriotic Front is entering a new and decisive chapter.