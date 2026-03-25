PF PRESIDENT MAKEBI ZULU TAKEN TO COURT



According to Diamond TV Zambia Patriotic Front (PF) faction Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona has initiated contempt of court proceedings against Makebi Zulu and 12 others following the party’s recent convention.



The legal action stems from a November 2025 ruling by the Kabwe High Court, which issued an injunction preventing the Patriotic Front then led by Given Lubinda from holding a convention until ongoing leadership disputes were resolved.





Despite the court order, Mr. Ng’ona alleges that the party went ahead with the convention on March 21, 2026, where Makebi Zulu was elected president. He argues this action was in direct disobedience of the court’s injunction.





Mr. Ng’ona is also seeking to have additional individuals joined to the contempt proceedings, including Brenda Nyirenda (acting Secretary General), Given Lubinda, Abraham Mwansa, Celestine Mkandila, Jean Kapata, Frank Ngambi, Chanda Kabwe, Richard Musukwa, Godfridah Sumaili, Silvian Chalikosa, Mumbi Phiri, and Lawrence Sichalwe.





The matter is now before the courts as the dispute over PF leadership continues.