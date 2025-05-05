PF PROMISE TO DO BETTER ONCE VOTED BACK INTO POWER.



By Ennie Kishiki



Patriotic Front (PF) Kitwe District Chairman Evaristo Chilufya, says the Patriotic Front have learnt from the mistakes they made in the past and have promised to do better once voted into power next year.





Speaking to Journalists in Kitwe, Mr. Chilufya, said the party was voted out of power because of the mistakes that did not satisfy the Zambian people.



Mr. Chilufya, said it is important for each party to admit and learn from the mistakes that made the party to be out of power, stating that it is not that the party lacked leadership, but because they did not listen to the people that made them to be out of power.





And Mr. Chilufya, mentioned that if the PF government was allowed to continue ruling the country, things would have been much better than they are right now.



Speaking to Journalists in Kitwe, Mr. Chilufya, said the PF have acknowledged the mistakes they made and would not want the UPND government to do the same.





Mr. Chilufya, has also urged the UPND government to listen to the Zambian people as opposed to continue playing blame games.



And Mr. Chilufya, said it is important for the party to focus on developing the Country by listening to the challenges that are being posed by the Zambian people.





And speaking earlier, PF Kitwe District Vice Information and Publicity Secretary, Evans Swaba, urged the UPND government to learn from the mistakes that the PF government made and work in ensuring that they develop the Country instead of tormenting the Zambian people.





Mr. Swaba, accused the UPND government of assuming leadership by false pretense, adding that the ruling government lied to the Zambian people of reducing the prices of the commodities in the Country.

