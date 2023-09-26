PF REWARDED HYENAS & NOW THEY REAP

The Candidates’ Comment

The most arrogant party to have ever existed in Zambia is the Patriotic Front (PF). This is a party that never listened while it was in power. Even now in opposition, the PF has continued on the very arrogant trajectory.While this party has this natural but stupid arrogance, it listens and rewards jackals, hyenas. It rewards political prostitutes of all sorts.

This is why today, a number of these dishonest political elements have risen against them. When you look at the elements who have suddenly become hostile towards the PF, they are the very characters whom this party stubbornly listened to, while in power and in opposition. These are the same people that have drawn gigantic benefits from associating with PF.

We vividly remember how PF was advised against appointing Kelvin Sampa as National Youth Chairman by many people. We remember how Maxwell Chongu fought this appointment but as usual, PF senior leader shielded Kelvin and castigated, isolated Max. Today, now that PF is not in power, Kelvin has leaped and is in the forefront of insulting this party. The very Maxwell whom PF crushed is still in PF suffering and struggling with the leaders of this party.

Look at that dog of the wind Chilufya Tayali. This is someone whom almost every member of PF has been praising and getting advice from. Today, Chilufya is busy insulting, attacking the very people who have been putting food on his table, for his family to eat. Without PF, Chilufya owns nothing. Whatever this political pendulum, this political nomad owns are proceeds facilitated by PF.We remember how this dog of the wind- as Munir Zulu calls him – joined hands with Emmanuel Mwamba to malign The Candidates and those associated with it.

When we defended former Director General of Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Mary Chirwa, Emmanuel and Tayali launched a scathing attack on us. They alleged among other things that, the editor of The Candidates was having a sexual affair with Mary. They said this editor was facing a fraud case with DEC and was defending Mary because other than sl33ping with Mary, we wanted protection from her. Now that Mary is not at DEC, where is the case they alleged we are facing? Of course, this was a malicious attack that Emmanuel through the Patriotic Front page and Tayali launched against us for simply not agreeing with them over those leaked pornographic videos that went viral on social media. Today, this very dog of the wind, this very hyena Tayali has gone after Emmanuel and his friends in PF and there is no one to defend them.

PF is reaping what they have been sowing for a very long time. They sowed malice, and they are being served malice. When you disagree with PF on principle, they will concoct, they will manufacture all sorts of lies against you and use unprincipled political elements like Tayali to malign you. They made Tayali feel very important, too significant a person that, today, the very dangerous animal they set on others is out to destroy them. Whether PF likes it or not, Tayali will damage them.