PF Rift Deepens as Chanoda  Ngwira Fires Back at Amb Emmanuel Mwamba Over Mundubile Campaigns

⬆️ PF Rift Deepens as Chanoda Fires Back at Mwamba Over Mundubile Campaigns

Tension inside the Patriotic Front has erupted again after outspoken PF loyalist Chanoda Ngwira blasted Emmanuel Mwamba for demanding that presidential hopeful Brian Mundubile stop campaigning.

Mwamba, who is currently in self-imposed exile in the United States, issued a public directive asking Mundubile, Makebi Zulu and Given Lubinda to halt their mobilisation efforts ahead of the long-delayed PF convention. But Chanoda responded with sharp criticism, questioning Mwamba’s authority and accusing him of overstepping.

“It is odd for Mwamba to issue such a directive when he is also a paid-up PF presidential candidate,” Chanoda stated. “Brian Mundubile must be encouraged to go round all provinces and get these endorsements. The man has hit the ground running.”

Chanoda argued that of the nine aspiring candidates, Mundubile remains the only one with clear provincial endorsements so far, calling it a signal of rising internal support.

A Party at War With Itself

The exchange reflects the chaotic state of the PF, which is battling leadership fractures, sharp internal rivalries, and an outbreak of presidential aspirants. With no settled command structure since Edgar Lungu’s death, the party has struggled to maintain discipline or define its future direction

Several senior PF figures remain imprisoned or facing prosecution, including former ministers and top operatives, while others are abroad. Mwamba himself has been coordinating PF messaging and strategy online from the United States, despite being outside the country. His attempt to rein in rivals underscores his desire to influence the party’s trajectory from afar.

Meanwhile, ground structures are shifting as different camps mobilize for influence. Some party members accuse Mwamba and Lubinda’s bloc of trying to freeze the race to preserve elite control, while Mundubile’s allies insist that continued grassroots outreach is the only path to rebuilding the PF’s national footprint.

A Struggle for Survival

The PF has yet to set a firm convention date, and the party’s future remains uncertain. Competing narratives dominate: calls for unity and order from some quarters, and demands for open competition and renewal from others.

For now, the clash between Chanoda and Mwamba reflects a deeper struggle: a former ruling party fighting to reinvent itself while wrestling with internal power battles, legal pressures and exile politics.

Whether the PF can stabilise before the 2026 election cycle gathers speed will depend not only on who becomes leader, but on whether the party can restore coherence in the face of its widening rift.

© The People’s Brief | Editors