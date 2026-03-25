PF SAYS IT IS READY FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS WITH MAKEBI ZULU AS PRESIDENT





THE opposition Patriotic Front is confident it will be on the ballot for the 2026 general elections, with Makebi Zulu as its leader.





PF Deputy Secretary General Celestine Mukandila says the party considers its recently held convention, legitimate, as it involved party structures from 116 districts and 156 constituencies, making it transparent and credible and is now focusing on unity and consolidation.





Mr. Mukandila tells Phoenix News that the former ruling party anticipated some members would not accept the outcome, but that they are open to bringing back those who distanced themselves during the leadership dispute.





He has however indicated that the PF is preparing for alternative options in case the court judgment does not go in their favor and that their actions do not defy court orders.



PN