PF SG MEETS KABWATA ASPIRING CANDIDATES

Lusaka… Wednesday, 22 December, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

PF Acting Secretary General, Hon. Nickson Chilangwa today met all PF aspiring candidates for the forthcoming Kabwata by-election which is slated for 20th January, 2022. This follows the death of the late Kabwata MP, Hon. Levy Mkandawire, MHSRIP.

The candidates included Messrs Clement Tembo, Gabriel Kibombwe, Patrick Mwape and Ms. Nalishebo Sinyama.

The meeting was also attended by PF Lusaka District Chairman, Mr. Forbes Kafwaya and his counterpart, the Lusaka District Chairlady, Ms. Timeke Chirwa as well as Mr. Danny Yenga.

Hon. Chilangwa appealed to all the aspiring candidates to rally behind whoever the PF Central Committee will eventually adopt as the Party’s candidate for Kabwata.

All the candidates committed to work hand in hand with anyone who will be adopted in order to present a united front as a Party in Kabwata Constituency and win the election for the Patriotic Front.

Nominations for Kabwata are slated for the 28th of December, 2021.