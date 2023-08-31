PF SHOULD STOP ALARMING THE NATION OVER IMAGINARY VIOLATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS- UPND

PRESS STATEMENT

31 ST August 2023

PF SHOULD STOP ALARMING THE NATION OVER IMAGINARY VIOLATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

It’s extremely shocking to see people that violated the human rights of Zambians start crying on top of their voices about the imaginary violation of their human rights.

It’s hypocrisy of the highest degree for PF leaders to talk about human rights in relation to their failed rally.

Why is Lubinda and his colleagues blaming President HH, when it’s the Police that just said it’s not safe to hold your rally?

Instead of PF being thankful to President HH, they have continued provoking the situating by always claiming that they are victims of President HH and UPND administration.

Next time PF will blame President HH for their failure to hold the convention. PF should sober up and seriously reflect on how they conducted themselves towards the opposition and the Zambian people at large. It’s by sheer luck that President HH and UPND members are alive today.

Have you forgotten how you hunted for President HH in the forests of Sesheke? President HH escaped clear death at Moba Hotel.

President HH and his team escaped from the PF killers through the roof top in Ndola. In Eastern Province the story was the same. Is that what you call human rights?

When UPND held its intra party elations, members were forced to conduct elections in the bush for fear of being attacked by the PF killing machine.

UPND members who wore party regalia were either undressed in public or hacked with pangas. At least one PF killer of late Lawrence Banda (MHSRIP) is behind bars.

We are waiting for more PF killers to go behind bars. Ba PF those people you harassed in markets and bus stops are human beings like you. Stop provoking UPND members.

President HH has been very clear that he is sitting on a lid of a volcano. The President is doing all this in order to maintain Law and Order.

Stop cheating yourselves about ALE BWELELAPO PAMUPANDO. This forever will remain your dream and mere hallucinations.

Be careful about what you say in public and what you wish for; don’t think Zambians have forgotten about your stealing and brutality.

Albert Malama

UPND – Acting Chairman for Mines