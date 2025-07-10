PF STILL A VIABLE OPPOSITION PARTY – NAKONDE MP



NAKONDE PF Member of Parliament Lukas Simumba says his party is still a viable opposition as it has been responsible for exposing the UPND government’s maladministration.





Simumba says in 2026, the UPND will be removed from power. Recently, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the opposition in its current form posed no threat to the UPND, claiming it was too disorganised and unserious to be a viable alternative.





Reacting to these remarks in an interview, Wednesday, Simumba said PF was still a viable opposition party which had exposed the UPND government’s malfunctions.





“We still [are] a viable opposition. We are the people who expose these people’s (UPND) maladministration and malfunction. Remember we were in government”.



News Diggers