PF STINKS TRIBALISM, AM JOINING UPND-IRIS KAINGU





In a stunning display of political acrobatics, Iris Kaingu has announced her departure from the Patriotic Front (PF) to join the United Party for National Development (UPND).

According to Kaingu, the PF’s internal dynamics are less of a political party and more of a “tribalism and segregation” club. “In PF if you are not from their provinces they will never respect your opinion,” she declared, likening the party’s issues to a “cancer.”





She painted a vivid picture of a party where even language is policed, recalling how they were “told never to speak Lozi or Tonga at PF gatherings.” The infamous moment when “they barred people singing Tonga songs at ECL’s funeral” was apparently just “a tip of the iceberg.”



Kaingu also offered some sympathetic, if slightly sarcastic, words for Given Lubinda and Nakachinda, who are apparently “trying hard but they are going through a rough time from the Kola region grouping.” She predicted that the party’s infighting would only get worse now that the funeral of their former leader is over. It seems for Kaingu, leaving the PF was less of a choice and more of a self-preservation tactic.





The Great Defection

In a move that has surely sent shockwaves through the political landscape (or at least, through the local media), Iris Kaingu was pictured at the UPND office in Mwandi District, submitting her letters of defection. The image, courtesy of Mwandi Media House, captures a moment of monumental political change, or at least, a new profile picture.