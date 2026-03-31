PF STRUCTURES COLLAPSING — BM8 & TONSE GAIN MOMENTUM



The collapse of the Patriotic Front structures across the country is now happening at a frightening speed in the aftermath of the High Court ruling that has effectively placed the PF leadership wrangles in limbo.





As earlier predicted, PF grassroots structures are abandoning the collapsing party machinery and moving into the Tonse Alliance under the leadership of Brian Mundubile.





The latest political earthquake has struck Luanshya, Kitwe, Kalulushi, Chingola, and Mufulira, where the remaining PF structures at both Constituency and Ward levels are now effectively collapsing into the Tonse Alliance.





But the biggest and most devastating blow has come from Luanshya.

The entire PF District Executive in Luanshya has abandoned the party.





The District leadership, headed by former Deputy Mayor and 2021 Luanshya Parliamentary Candidate Golden Mulenga, together with his 72-member District Executive, and joined by all Constituency and Ward officials from Roan and Luanshya Constituencies, have resolved to dissolve themselves into the Tonse Alliance.





Confirming the dramatic development, PF District Mobilisation Chairman and former District Commissioner Patrick Maipambe said the members convened following the latest court ruling in the PF legal battles and unanimously resolved to join the

growing BM8 political movement.





“All the PF officials at District, Constituency and Ward level resolved unanimously to move to BM8 and Tonse because it is now clear after the Court ruling that we are wasting our time,” Maipambe said.





“Remember this group has waited for five years. We even participated in the recent Convention, but we can no longer wait,” he added.





In another telling development, a number of officials from Kitwe, Kalulushi and Mufulira, most of whom were delegates at the recent Convention, were seen in Chingola where the Tonse leader was attending church engagements with the United Church of Zambia and the Catholic Church a clear endorsement of his leadership.





The message from the grassroots is becoming clearer with every passing day:



The ground has shifted. The structures are moving. And the political center of gravity is rapidly consolidating around BM8 and the Tonse Alliance.





The question now is no longer whether PF structures will move.



It is how many will still remain standing when the dust finally settles. 🔥

By Elias Kamanga