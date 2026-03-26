PF, THE PARTY WE ALL BELONGED TO – What has become of you?- Lunte MP  Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya

Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya writes….✍️

PF, THE PARTY WE ALL BELONGED TO – What has become of you?

Everthing you touch now leads to court – why?

A party formed and grounded well. Patriots who formed it did well. They will be remembered well.

That ten years in the opposition tought patience, perseverance and longsuffering to its members.

A party loved by many and passionately hated by some. Sustained by those who loved it and destroyed by those who hated it.

Its last legitimate leader, the late president Edgar Chagwa Lungu (rest in glory) knew very well that those who passionately hated it would destroy it completely.

And so he coined what he called a plan B. Some people knew exactly what that plan B was all about while others had half or more or less than half truths about it.

But ECL himself was to make this clear for all in what he cobsideted due time. This due time was never to arrive – Glory be to God. One thing though he did make clear was that his plan B was based on the Tonse Alliance.

Tonse Alliance to date has remained ECLs legacy. He forged it and he set it in motion.

It is common knowledge that some enemies of the PF did not want Tonse Alliance to survive. But for some of us, who love and respect ECL and his legacy; we granted to ourselves no option but to preserve it in his good memory.

I recall that once we had a congress which elected Hon Brian Mundubile as its president, some PF leaders told all of us who participated in that election that we had opted to relinguish our PF membership.

Without ever writing to anyone of us, they begun to eject us from their leadership and membership groups.

Well, here we are today, another conference took place, we hear that it was not a PF conference. Though only applicants into the PF participated as candidates in the conference. We also hear that delegates comprised of PF members. However, only those who participated could confirm that.

It might have been a PF conference or not. As we keep on observing how things unfold with the progression of time, we will certainly gain clarity.

If it turns out that the conference was not a PF conference, what will happen to all those PF members who participated in it? Will they be told that they have opted to relinguish their PF membership like they did us? If not, then we too should be told of another offense which we committed to be treated in the manner they did us

If on the other hand the cobference turns out to be a PF conference, what response will PF give to the injunction placed on it by the High Court in Kabwe regarding operations of PF as a party?

For us who were mistreated by our own party for participating in the Edgar Lungu formed Tonse Alliance, how should we view the outcome of the conference done in the name of the Given Lubinda formed PF Pamadzi Alliance?

PF members are now having two alliances – one formed by Edgar Lungu and the other formed by Given Lubinda.

Our allegiencies will now convict each one of us to decide which alliance to belong to.

The state of PF as I see it. And indeed as ECL saw it is such that only plan B can work. And for those like me who believe in this plan B as established by ECL, Tonse Alliance is your home.

Tonse Alliance is ECL legacy upheld.

Tonse Alliance is ECL honoured in death.

Tonse Alliance means living ECL

dreams. It is believing in ECL.

Come let us believe together.

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC

MK26.03.2026