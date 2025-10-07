PF TO CONSULT LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU’S FAMILY AHEAD OF GENERAL CONFERENCE





By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



The Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee has resolved to send a special delegation to the family of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to brief them on progress made towards the forthcoming General Conference and reaffirm the party’s continued respect for his legacy and leadership.





The decision was made during the Central Committee meeting held on Monday, 6th October 2025, at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka, chaired by Acting Party President Given Lubinda, alongside National Chairman Emmanuel Mpakata, National Chairlady Mulenga Kampamba, Legal Chairperson George Chisanga, and Secretary General Raphael Mangani Nakachinda.





The meeting, described as highly united and disciplined, also approved the establishment of a Conference Organising Committee to oversee logistics and preparations for the much-anticipated PF General Conference.





In addition, the Central Committee declared the so-called Tonse List illegal and of no effect, directing all PF members listed on it to disregard such appointments as they were not sanctioned by the party.





The leadership also guided that only the Secretary General or the duly recognised Tonse Alliance Chairperson has the authority to convene alliance meetings involving PF members, warning that any other gatherings would be considered illegal.





Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda commended the strong turnout and unity of purpose demonstrated by the members, emphasising the PF’s ongoing commitment to renewal, internal democracy, and disciplined leadership.





The party reaffirmed its resolve to defend its members, strengthen its structures, and uphold the values of service, justice, and inclusiveness as it prepares for its next phase of leadership and participation within the Tonse Alliance.



#NewsOnTheGo