PF under attack because it still has value – Nakacinda



PATRIOTIC Front (PF) faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda says the confusion, criticism and internal wrangles currently rocking the former ruling party are proof that the PF remains politically valuable and still commands the attention of the Zambian people.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1bHoXsGDfR/



Speaking during an interview on Diamond TV last night, Nakacinda said Zambians are currently enduring a high cost of living, persistent load shedding, and high fuel prices, challenges that have created widespread frustration.





However, he argued that the opposition, including the PF, has unfairly been painted as disorganised when in reality, it remains the only viable political alternative.



“The only reason why PF is in so much attack, is because there is value in Patriotic Front,” Nakacinda said.





“You know, there’s a saying that if you see some animals fighting, they may not be fighting if there’s nothing valuable there.”





Nakacinda revealed that the perceived leadership vacuum within the Tonse Alliance, should not be mistaken for failure but rather seen as part of a process of internal reorganisation.





According to him, Zambians are beginning to reflect on the decision to vote PF out of power in 2021, realizing that much of the condemnation against the former ruling party was a result of heavy propaganda.



By George Musonda



Kalemba October 6, 2025