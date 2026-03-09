“PF UNQUALIFIED TO PROMISE GOOD GOVERNANCE” – SEAN TEMBO



By Kellys Kaunda



However, who said them is not the issue. The issue is that the theme is popular among UPND members and supporters.



They characterize the entire PF as so bad, its ten years in office was a lost decade.





Every person who served in whatever role – political or administrative office – is an accomplice and accessory to ‘murder’.



Now, this is taking propaganda to a whole new level.





Imagine that because you served as PS, accountant, human resource officer, Public Relations Officer, etc., during the time PF was in office, then you are a bad human being!





This is naked dishonesty and a serious deficiency in analytical skills.



First, PF was not a composition of bad people. It was not a criminal organization.



If every PF person was bad, why were they not bad enough to be presented before courts of law so as to put a stop to impunity?



Given the rhetoric around this theme, I wonder whether UPND would hesitate to haul the culprits before the courts of law.





The bottomline is that the accusations and allegations are just inflammatory but devoid of substance.



They are intended to make PF look so bad so that UPND’s chances of remaining in power are free of any possible or remote chance of losing power.





It’s a strategy intended to embarrass PF so much so that its members lose self-esteem and walk with their respective heads down.



No, PF must refuse this characterization and fight back politically.



Losing an election as it happened in 2021 is not a crime. It’s a normal experience in politics.





PF must always be proud of the physical and policy infrastructure it left behind which served as the shoulders on which UPND now stands.



This is why UPND can only modify existing policy (not introduce new ones) and benefit from increased flows of tourists because of the modern transport, conference and communication facilities that PF built.





UPND complains bitterly of the debt problem it inherited like a man unhappy with his spouse!



Who told you that there’re perfect women in life? You’re not perfect yourself, either. Who did you want to mold her for you into your liking or image?





You want to enjoy the company of a woman? Embrace her imperfections as the price you pay for winning her affections.



You want to enjoy the privilege of power? You must embrace the imperfections PF left as the price you pay for winning the affections of the Zambian people.