PF UPDATES THE NATION ON ITS FORTHCOMING GENERAL CONFERENCE

8th April, 2022

Following the Patriotic Front Central Committee decision to consider holding the Extraordinary National Conference and creation of the Planning Sub-Committee to spearhead preparations, I now address you and through the media platform, the PF Family at large to give an update on the planning process so far.

As PF National Chairman and Chairman of the Central Committee Planning Sub-Committee I wish to inform you that the Planning Committee has held meetings and submitted a Report to the National Executive Committee for authority to undertake a consultation process with all the PF Leadership at Provincial, District, Constituency and Ward levels. In addition as the consultations are done, the Planning sub- Committee will invite submissions from well-

wishers and other stakeholders that have interest in the affairs of the Patriotic Front.

Kindly take note that the Consultations will take into account issues of the rebranding of our Party, to make it more desirable as the alternative to the current Government.

Ladies and Gentlemen it is imperative that going forward the operations of the Patriotic Front Party take a united front in order to emerge stronger taking into account the concerns of the members, friends of the Party and other interested Stakeholders.

The consultations will take the form of information sharing on the following:

Party Standing Orders

Party membership,

Party and Members litigations,

Members harassments within and outside the Party

and other related matters that needs to be dealt with.

The Consultation process is aimed at making the Extraordinary National Conference, legitimate, transparent, credible and its outcome acceptable to the general membership and players. We further trust that these consultations will give ownership to the Party leadership at all levels and general membership. It is our belief that we will all apply our energies and minds at creating and building an organization that endeavors to create a sense of ownership and belonging amongst its members, an Organisation that is still focused on service to the people through pro-poor policies as stipulated in our 2021 – 2026 manifesto that is relevant today more than ever.

In conclusion, I wish to reiterate that as we plan for the Extraordinary National Conference, the Party will engage in a consultative process within the Party leadership at different ranks as well as other stakeholders and PF Party extended family. The Patriotic Front remains the largest opposition political party that finds favour and hope in a lot of Zambians, and it is for that reason that we are magnanimous enough to embrace the challenges we are facing as a united front.

For the Love of God and Service to the People of Zambia. I thank you all.

From time to time we will call upon you for updates as information sharing is of utmost importance

God Bless you all and thank you.

Hon Davies Chama

General Conference Preparation and Planning Committee

Patriotic Front