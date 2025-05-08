PF VICE PRESIDENT LUBINDA IN TROUBLE AS STATE APPEALS HIS ACQUITTAL



The State has appealed the acquittal of former Justice Minister Given Lubinda, who was cleared of charges related to receiving over US$280,000 suspected to be proceeds of crime.





Lusaka magistrate Sanford Ngobola acquitted the Patriotic Front vice-president in a ruling on April 18, 2024, in the case he was facing four counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.





The Director of Public Prosecutions has filed a notice to appeal the acquittal of the politician, contending that the lower court erred in law when it found that the money received by Mr Lubinda in his dollar account were not proceeds of crime in light of the evidence on record.





“The trial court erred in law when it arrived at a conclusion that the respondent [Mr Lubinda] gave a credible explanation regarding the funds in his dollar account.”