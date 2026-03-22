PF WILL DIE IF IT LOSES AUGUST POLLS, WARNS KAMBWILI



IF the Patriotic Front (PF) loses the August 13 general elections, it will mark the end of the former ruling party, PF presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili has warned.



Addressing the nation on the future of the PF ahead of its planned convention, Kambwili said the party’s survival depended on the outcome of the August 13 elections.





He cautioned that defeat in the general elections would spell the end of the party.



“A case in point is the former ruling parties like the United National Independence Party (UNIP), which disintegrated after losing power,” he said.





Kambwili said there was urgent need for the PF to redeem itself by choosing a capable leader who could steer it to victory





“Analyse the candidates, choose one who has experience, who knows politics and not one who is not qualified. This is crucial for the survival of the PF. We need a leader who will bring and promote unity in the PF,” he said.





He called for serious introspection among party members ahead of selecting a leader for the August 13 general elections.



Kambwili said the party’s torchbearer should be someone who would increase its chances of winning and appeal to voters, especially in a hostile political environment.





“Let’s do the right thing and choose a credible leader and not be deceived by people who give you a few coins. Money is not everything. People need to be very careful and not choose the one who is splashing money to buy votes,” he said.





He emphasised the need for members to base their decisions on quality rather than quantity when selecting a candidate.



Kambwili warned that the party should avoid making mistakes that would hand an easy victory to the United Party for National Development (UPND) in the 2026 general election.





Meanwhile, Kambwili has called for reconciliation within the former ruling party and across the opposition, urging politicians to put aside bitterness.



He said the political contest ahead was critical and should not be driven by vengeance.





“No need to have grudges as politicians and wanting to take revenge for what their political opponents inflicted on them. I want to urge fellow politicians not to have the heart of vengeance and we should not want to do any harm to our political opponents when we get in power,” he said.



The Mast