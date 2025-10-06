PF WILL NOT ACCEPT TRIBAL PRACTICES – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

0

PF WILL NOT ACCEPT TRIBAL PRACTICES

Patriotic Front to subject alleged tribal remarks by Member of the Central Committee Hon. Mumbi Phiri to investigations and possible disciplinary matter- Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba


Mwamba also condemned the UPND for attempting to jump on Hon. Mumbi’s remarks as a naked mark of opportunism and hypocrisy.


“President Hakainde Hichilema is the most divisive leader Zambia has ever had due his tribal and regional appointments”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here