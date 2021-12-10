PF YOUTHS TO HOLD PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATIONS IN LUSAKA

LUSAKA, Friday, December 10, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

OPPOSITION Patriotic Front (PF) youths in Lusaka district have notified the Zambia Police Service Command about their intention to hold peaceful demonstrations in support of upholding democratic tenets in Zambia.

PF Lusaka District Youth Chairman Cliff Bwalya says the party youths in the in the district intends to hold the peaceful demonstrations to demand for the rule of law to be upheld.

This is contained in a letter availed to Smart Eagles and addressed to the Police Commissioner, Lusaka Division signed by Mr. Bwalya and copied to the party Secretary General, Police Inspector General and Non-Governmental Organisations.

“We wish to inform you that the Patriotic Front youths in Lusaka District would like to hold peaceful demonstrations to demand the following…,” the letter read in part.

Mr. Bwalya said the youths will demonstrate against the detention of PF senior members and Members of Parliament with flimsy accusations to silence political opponents by the United Party for National Development (UPND).

He said the ruling by the Speaker of the National Assembly to ban nine Members of Parliament from Parliament sessions is also another reason why the youths will gather for the peaceful demonstrations.

“We will also demonstrate because of the peaceful.harrassment of members and anyone perceived to be PF sympathisers by UPND cadres and police,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bwalya has announced that the peaceful demonstrations will be held in each Constituency on Friday, 17th 2021 from 09:00 to 12:00.

He says in Kanyama Constituency, the demonstrations will be held from Garden Rose to Lumumba Junction while in Kabwata Constituency it will be from Freedom Statue to the Junction of Ben Bella Road and Lumumba Roads.

He says in Chawama Constituency, the youths will demonstrate from Embassy Park to the Junction of Lumumba Road.

“In Mandevu Constituency, we will hold our demonstration from SOS Great North Road to Mandevu Roundabout/Lumumba Road,” Mr. Bwalya said.

He added that in Lusaka Central Constituency, the party youths will demonstrate from Civic Centre, Independence Avenue to Ben Bella Road while in Munali Constituency it will be from East Park Mall, Great East Road to Lumumba Junction.

“In Matero Constituency, we will demonstrate from Lilanda Commonwealth Road to Lumumba Junction,” he added. “We are ready and well organised to demonstrate in accordance with the law.”