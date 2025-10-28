PF’S 2026 PUZZLE: CAN THE PARTY UNITE BEHIND ONE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE?



With the entry of constitutional lawyer and outspoken politician Makebi Zulu into the race for the Patriotic Front (PF) presidency, the party’s internal power dynamics have taken a dramatic turn. Zulu’s declaration has not only ignited renewed public interest in the opposition party but also unsettled the ambitions of other key figures eyeing the same seat.





The PF, once a dominant political force under the late President Michael Sata and later Edgar Lungu, has struggled to find a clear direction since its defeat in the 2021 General Election. The emergence of multiple presidential hopefuls—Willah Joseph Mudolo, Given Lubinda, Brian Mundubile, and now Makebi Zulu—points to deep internal divisions that could either rejuvenate the party or tear it apart further.





The Makebi Factor



Makebi Zulu’s entry into the race introduces a youthful and articulate contender who appeals to the urban middle class and the legal fraternity. His visibility as family spokesperson for the late former President Lungu and his legal background give him a strategic advantage in navigating both the political and constitutional aspects of party leadership.





However, Zulu’s sudden announcement has also raised eyebrows among PF loyalists. Some see his timing as politically calculated—possibly to preempt the ambitions of senior figures like Mudolo, Lubinda, and Mundubile—especially as the clock ticks toward 2026.





Can Mudolo Withstand the Pressure?



Willah Joseph Mudolo, who has been quietly mobilizing support and presenting himself as a bridge between the old and new PF, now faces stiffer competition. While he has built a following within certain party structures, Zulu’s national recognition and media-savvy image could overshadow Mudolo’s grassroots efforts. The question remains: can Mudolo consolidate his support base fast enough to remain relevant in this crowded field?





Where Does This Leave Lubinda and Mundubile?



Given Lubinda and Brian Mundubile represent the old guard—experienced, loyal, but often seen as symbols of the party’s past challenges. Both men command respect within PF circles, but whether they can galvanize enough excitement to face the ruling UPND is debatable.





Insiders suggest that if PF fails to rally behind a single candidate early enough, factionalism will deepen, weakening its chances of mounting a serious challenge in 2026.



The Robert Chabinga Question



PF President Robert Chabinga finds himself in a delicate position. As caretaker leader, his role is to maintain order and guide the party toward a fair and credible leadership selection process. But will he willingly cede power to the eventual presidential candidate, or will his own ambitions complicate the transition? Observers believe Chabinga’s handling of the coming intra-party elections will determine whether PF emerges united or fractured beyond repair.





Race Against Time



With less than two years before the 2026 general elections, PF faces an uphill battle—not only to choose a leader but also to rebuild public trust, articulate a clear vision, and restore organizational discipline.





If the party fails to reconcile its competing factions soon, it risks entering the 2026 elections divided and unprepared, giving the ruling UPND a major advantage. Yet, if the PF can resolve its internal wrangles and rally behind a dynamic, unifying figure, it could once again become a formidable force in Zambian politics.





The coming months will therefore be critical. Will PF rise from its internal struggles to reclaim its position as a dominant opposition, or will personal ambitions and mistrust bury its legacy? Only time—and the choices of its leaders—will tell.



By Chilufya Kasonde



Ilelanga News. October 27, 2025.