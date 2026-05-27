“PHALA PHALA IS RAMAPHOSA’S PRIVATE BUSINESS, NOT THE ANC’S” — MBEKI’S BOMBSHELL COMMENTS SHAKE SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS AS PHALA PHALA SCANDAL RETURNS TO HAUNT PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA





Former President Thabo Mbeki has reportedly distanced the ANC from the controversial Phala Phala scandal, saying the matter is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s private business and should not become the burden of the ANC.





The Phala Phala controversy first exploded after millions of US dollars were allegedly stolen from Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm in 2020. Questions were raised across South Africa about why large amounts of foreign cash were allegedly hidden at the farm, how the robbery was handled, and whether laws were broken.





The scandal became one of the biggest political crises facing Ramaphosa, with opposition parties accusing him of secrecy, possible corruption and abuse of power. The issue nearly led to impeachment proceedings in Parliament before ANC MPs voted against continuing the process.





Now the matter has returned to the spotlight again after fresh legal and political pressure reopened debate around the scandal. Mbeki’s comments have added even more pressure on the ANC leadership, with many questioning whether the ruling party should continue defending Ramaphosa over a matter linked to his private business dealings.





Critics say the Phala Phala scandal damaged the ANC’s anti-corruption image, especially after Ramaphosa came into office promising clean governance and a “new dawn” for South Africa after the Zuma years.





Supporters of Ramaphosa argue that opposition parties are using the scandal politically to weaken the President ahead of future political battles, while others inside and outside the ANC believe the controversy continues to hurt public trust in government.





Do you think the ANC should continue defending President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal, or should he handle it alone as a private matter?