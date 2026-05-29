PHALA PHALA: NOW THEY WANT THE FBI INVOLVED



The Phala Phala saga refuses to die.



Just when many South Africans thought the controversy was fading into history, a new twist has emerged.





The Busisiwe Mkhwebane Foundation is reportedly calling on the United States FBI and Department of Justice to investigate the millions of dollars linked to the Phala Phala farm.



Think about that for a moment.





A matter that started on a game farm in Limpopo is now being pushed onto an international stage.



Supporters of the move argue that if South Africans still have unanswered questions, then every avenue should be explored to establish the truth.





Critics, however, believe South Africa has its own institutions and should not rely on foreign agencies to investigate matters involving its sitting President.



Either way, the biggest question remains unanswered:





Why is Phala Phala still making headlines years later?



Whether you support Cyril Ramaphosa or oppose him, most South Africans can agree on one thing — the country deserves clear answers, closure, and accountability.



Because when questions remain unanswered, suspicion remains alive.





And when suspicion remains alive, trust in public institutions continues to fade.



South Africans, what do you think?



Should the Phala Phala matter be investigated internationally, or should South African institutions handle it on their own?