PHARMACEUTICAL SOCIETY OF ZAMBIA URGES U.S TO RECONSIDER ZAMBIA AID CUT

THE Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia is urging the United States government to reconsider its decision to cut $50 million in annual aid to Zambia, as the reduction, which targets the supply of medicines and medical commodities could lead to increased mortality rates across the country.

The aid cut follows concerns raised by the U.S. government regarding the widespread theft of donor-funded medical supplies and the Zambian government’s failure to implement decisive corrective measures.

In an interview with Phoenix News, PSZ President Keagan Mwape has emphasized that the withdrawal of support will severely impact Zambia’s already strained healthcare system.

He has since called on government to urgently engage with U.S. authorities and work towards restoring trust and continued cooperation.

And Association of Citizen Owned Pharmaceutical chairman Gallen Sichilima has stressed the need for government to step in and prioritize the financing of essential medicines particularly those for malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV to prevent shortages.

Meanwhile, Treatment Advocacy and Literacy Campaign acting national director Clever Chilende says the aid cut threatens to undo the progress Zambia has made in healthcare delivery, especially efforts aimed at achieving universal health coverage.

But Health Minister Elijah Muchima has reaffirmed government’s commitment to addressing the systematic theft of medicines, which has led to the cutting of $50 million in aid to the health sector by the United States government.

Source: Phoenix News