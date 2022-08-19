Mukuka not on the run, says his lawyer

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

PHILIP Mukuka is not on the run, he will avail himself to the police on Monday, says KBF’s Major Isaac Masonga.

In a letter to Livingstone police criminal investigations officer dated August 17, 2022 and copied to Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba, Southern Province criminal investigations officer, The Mast Newspaper, and complainant Enia Kachana Kaingu, Maj Masonga said Mukuka who is allegedly to have attempted to rape Kaingu would return to Zambia over the weekend.

Police last Friday impounded Mukuka’s black Range Rover Discovery vehicle registration KP8 8VB GP which was the conduit of the alleged crime.

30-year-old Kaingu, a lawyer, reported to the police that Mukuka attempted to rape her in Songwe near the Gorge Swing Expedition.

According to Kaingu’s police statement Mukuka allagedly subjected her to a horrendous ordeal after he left her in the Buffalo infested World Heritage Site when she refused to have sex with him.

Kaingu had to walk naked over two kilometres to safety in pitch darkness around 03:09 hours.

Kaingu narrated that Mukuka requested to have oral sex with her after driving to Songwe Gorge after a drinking spree at Dry-Manzi, Bee-Hive and also at the Royal Livingstone Hotel.

She indicated that she gave in to his oral sex demands in fear for her life after she had noticed Mukuka behaving strangely at the Royal Livingstone where he had masturbated in full view of her and another friend.

Kaingu told the police that while he was having oral sex, he suggested to have sexual intercourse, a request to turned down.

Yesterday, Masonga informed the police that Mukuka has retained KBF and a consortium of advocates in Livingstone to defend him.

“We refer to the above captioned subject and The Mast Newspaper edition No. 3003 and 3005 dated 12th August 2022 and 14th August 2022 respectively…as a follow up to our earlier informal communication with you we wish to categorically reiterate that our client is not on the run as purported but that he went to attend to a prior scheduled business meeting out of the country and he was scheduled to return on Wednesday the 17th August, 2022 on which date he did request that he be availed to the police for interrogations in connection with the aforesaid reported purported event,” Masonga explained.

He indicated that however, Mukuka has since informed his lawyers that he would only be back “this weekend because he could not manage to do so as earlier indicated due to circumstances beyond his control”.

“In view of therefore he has requested that he be availed to the police on Monday the 22nd August, 2022 for your investigations in the matter at which time he will give an account of his side of the said purported event,” said Masonga.